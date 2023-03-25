Subscribe to the Collegian for all things Penn State football

Ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, Sean Clifford reflects on his time with Penn State football and his goals for the future.

Among several draft-hopeful teammates, Clifford participated in Penn State’s Pro Day 2023, noting his hopes to show his team leadership and ability to “play in a pro-style offense.

Clifford also sharehis confidence in his statistics from the event, which he said he believes were “enough to put [him] in a pro QB room.”

WATCH MORE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags