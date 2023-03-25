Ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, Sean Clifford reflects on his time with Penn State football and his goals for the future.

Among several draft-hopeful teammates, Clifford participated in Penn State’s Pro Day 2023, noting his hopes to show his team leadership and ability to “play in a pro-style offense.”

Clifford also shares his confidence in his statistics from the event, which he said he believes were “enough to put [him] in a pro QB room.”

