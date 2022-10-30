Sean Clifford reflects on personal, team performance against Ohio State

After a strong and close first three quarters of the game, Penn State underwent a tough fourth-quarter loss to Ohio State, 44-31.

Starting quarterback Sean Clifford commended the Buckeyes for their performance, but he felt the Nittany Lions were also able to hold their own well throughout the game.

Clifford said he wanted to win this game for both personal and team reasons, but he aims to learn from this game and move forward.

