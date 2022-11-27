Sean Clifford reflects on Penn State career after final home football game

Sixth-year Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford played his final regular-season game Saturday, leading the Nittany Lions to a 35-16 victory over the Michigan State Spartans.

Clifford spoke about the importance of gratitude and living in the moment and reflected on his journey representing Penn State.

During his time at Penn State, Clifford achieved the most career passing yards in program history, along with three White Out victories and a Cotton Bowl win.

