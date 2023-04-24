Relay for Life hosts yearly walk-a-thon for cancer research, patient support

Penn State’s Relay for Life hosted its yearly walk-a-thon on Saturday, raising funds for the American Cancer Society.
The organization hosted fundraising events throughout the year, culminating in the Relay for Life, at which teams of walkers lapped the track at the Multi-Sport Indoor Facility.
The organization provided entertainment for the walkers and attendees and handed out colored beads to signify each lap walked.
