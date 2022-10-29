Rapid Reaction | Penn State suffers close, 4th-quarter loss to Ohio State 44-31

After a strong and successful three quarters of the Stripe Out game, Penn State fell to Ohio State 44-31.

The Nittany Lions kept the game close against the Buckeyes for the majority of the game, but by the fourth quarter, the blue and white struggled to keep the ball out of their opponent’s hands.

Ohio State remains an undefeated 8-0 team after the result of this game, with Penn State now coming to a 6-2 record.

WATCH MORE