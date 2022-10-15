Rapid Reaction | Penn State suffers 1st loss of the season to Michigan, 41-17

After going undefeated this season so far, the Nittany Lions lost their first game of the season to the Michigan Wolverines, 41-17.

After a brief lead in the second quarter, there was hope that Penn State could overcome Michigan. However, that dream was short-lived after the Wolverines came back 16-14 in the first half, followed by their ultimate victory over the blue and white.

Penn State will have some work to do this next week leading up to the White Out and Homecoming game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

