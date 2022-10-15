 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rapid Reaction | Penn State suffers 1st loss of the season to Michigan, 41-17

Subscribe for everything Penn State football

After going undefeated this season so far, the Nittany Lions lost their first game of the season to the Michigan Wolverines, 41-17.

After a brief lead in the second quarter, there was hope that Penn State could overcome Michigan. However, that dream was short-lived after the Wolverines came back 16-14 in the first half, followed by their ultimate victory over the blue and white.

Penn State will have some work to do this next week leading up to the White Out and Homecoming game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

WATCH MORE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags