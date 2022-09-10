 Skip to main content
Rapid Reaction | Penn State defeats Ohio 46-10 with great contributions from young players

Daily Collegian football reporters Max Ralph and Seth Engle provide a quick recap of Penn State’s 46-10 victory over Ohio.

Ralph and Engle talk more about young players’ contributions to the team this game and what the Nittany Lions performance today could mean for them for the remainder of the season.

