Rapid Reaction | Penn State closes with regular-season win at home against Michigan State, 35-16

Penn State football was able to wrap up its regular season with 10 wins under its belt. The Nittany Lions completed this last game at home against Michigan State, defeating the Spartans 35-16.

Along with the game also serving as Senior Day, the blue and white also took back the Land-Grant Trophy with the victory.

This season proved to be quite the successful one for Penn State, with several standout performances from younger players.

