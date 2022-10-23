 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rapid Reaction | Penn State beats Minnesota 45-17 in 2022 White Out

Subscribe for everything Penn State football

Penn State ended up on top with yet another victory this season against Minnesota, beating the Golden Gophers 45-17 in the annual White Out.

After a tough start, the Nittany Lions ensured to get the ball into the hands of playmakers, allowing several players to have their best games of the season thus far.

This win helped put more faith in the program and showcased the capabilities of this team.

WATCH MORE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags