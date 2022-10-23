Rapid Reaction | Penn State beats Minnesota 45-17 in 2022 White Out

Penn State ended up on top with yet another victory this season against Minnesota, beating the Golden Gophers 45-17 in the annual White Out.
After a tough start, the Nittany Lions ensured to get the ball into the hands of playmakers, allowing several players to have their best games of the season thus far.
This win helped put more faith in the program and showcased the capabilities of this team.
