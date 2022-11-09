Pickett, Funk express excitement for the 2022-23 Penn State men’s basketball season

Penn State men’s basketball guards Jalen Pickett and Andrew Funk are optimistic about the pace and diversity of Penn State’s attack this season. The Nittany Lions defeated the Winthrop Eagles 93-68 on Monday night.

Pickett and Funk combined for 45 points against the Eagles and contributed to the school-record 18 3-pointers completed by the team on Monday. This is Funk’s first season with the Nittany Lions, having transferred from Bucknell.

The duo attribute their success and excitement to a faster pace and a number of scoring threats from players such as Seth Lundy, Myles Dread and Drexel transfer Camren Wynter.

