Penn State's United Students Against Sweatshops hosts labor rights protest at Old Main

Members of Penn State’s Chapter of United Students Against Sweatshops held a protest at Old Main on Wednesday. The event was held in response to a recent labor rights violation in Thailand.

According to a release and statements by protesters, there were workers’ rights violations at Hong Seng Knitting Factory, a location they claim creates Nike gear, which is bought by Penn State and other universities. The violations go against Penn State’s values and code of conducts, according to their release.

Along with the community organization, USAS read a public letter to Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi.

