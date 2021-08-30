You are the owner of this article.
Penn State students weigh-in on their 1st week of the fall semester

Video by Raygen Calabria & Matt McLaughlin | The Daily Collegian

For the first time in over a year, Penn State has returned to in-person instruction for the 2021-22 academic school year.

Students detail their first-week experiences back on campus and their excitement for what the semester has to offer.

Along with their excitement for their return to campus, students also share anticipation toward being back in a classroom environment after extended online learning.

