Penn State students share their thoughts on newly renovated Willard Building

Video by Raygen Calabria | The Daily Collegian

In April 2017, Penn State alumnus Donald P. Bellisario donated a multi-million dollar grant to Penn State’s College of Communications. After two-and-a-half years of construction, the new Bellisario Media Center opened in the Willard Building in early summer 2021.

This is the first school year in which the media center has been open, and students share their thoughts on the new centralized, collaborative center.

Students express gratitude for the quiet and open building, as well as excitement for what the modern equipment and classrooms can mean for their education.

