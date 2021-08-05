Penn State students share their excitement ahead of 1st semester on campus

Penn State is returning to a full, in-person fall semester after operating under a hybrid format for the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters.
Some Penn State students decided to remain at home and take online courses only during the mixed-learning period.
For rising sophomores who chose to stay home, the upcoming fall semester will be their first experience living on campus with in-person classes. Three of those students shared their thoughts and excitement ahead of their first weeks on campus.
