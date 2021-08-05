You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Penn State students share their excitement ahead of 1st semester on campus

Video by Sophia Montanye | The Daily Collegian

Penn State is returning to a full, in-person fall semester after operating under a hybrid format for the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters.

Some Penn State students decided to remain at home and take online courses only during the mixed-learning period.

For rising sophomores who chose to stay home, the upcoming fall semester will be their first experience living on campus with in-person classes. Three of those students shared their thoughts and excitement ahead of their first weeks on campus.

WATCH MORE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags