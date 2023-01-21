Penn State students share how they intend to spend the Chinese New Year

While some Penn State students enjoyed their New Year’s festivities at the beginning of January, other students are just getting started. This year, the Chinese New Year’s celebration falls on Sunday, and plenty of Penn Staters are gathering to celebrate the holiday.

Several students share how this year is one of several years away from home for the holiday due to coronavirus restrictions. However, this isn’t preventing them from celebrating with friends in State College. Students explain how they intend to share meals and spend time with friends for the holiday this weekend.

