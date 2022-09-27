 Skip to main content
Penn State students see improved mental health by fostering animals through Centre County PAWS

Video by Daniella Carbone | The Daily Collegian

Centre County PAWS, an animal shelter in State College, allows for its animals to be fostered by local residents. Students at Penn State, such as Giana Curcio, have taken up the opportunity to foster their own pets from the shelter.

Curcio described fostering pets as the “most amazing experience ever,” and she said she believes having your own pet relieves stress.

She also recommended for fellow students or community members to foster animals from Centre County PAWS because there’s no longterm time commitment, and it “boosts your mood” to play and spend time with the animals.

