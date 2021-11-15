Not every student at Penn State came to the university straight after high school. Instead, some spent time serving in the military before beginning their college experience.
Adjusting from military back into civilian life can be difficult, but finding familiar communities helped made the transition easier for a handful of student veterans.
Groups like the Penn State Veterans Organization and Omega Delta Sigma fraternity have provided spaces for veterans to feel at home in their return.
