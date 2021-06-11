Penn State student sections share their excitement ahead of 100% capacity return in the fall

Penn State Athletics has officially announced the return to full attendance.
The updated capacity announcement comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania coronavirus regulations have largely been lifted.
Student sections, including Nittanyville, Legion of Blue, Panzemonium and Park Avenue Army, shared their excitement and eagerness to get back to cheering on Penn State teams in person once again.
