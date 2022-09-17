Penn State Student Farm showcases student harvests at 7th annual Harvest Fest

This year marked the seventh annual Dr. Keiko Miwa Ross Student Farm Harvest Fest in Centre County.
The annual event is hosted in the fall as it serves as a celebration of students’ efforts on the farm, and the event shares their crops and other goods with the local community.
The event was filled with activities created by Penn State student organizations, as well as live musical performances for guests attending the festival.
