Penn State’s HUB-Robeson Center exhibit ‘Scatter Terrain’ brings ‘fragments of places’ together

Penn State’s HUB-Robeson Center is currently featuring the ‘Scatter Terrain’ art exhibit from now until July 17.

Located in the Art Alley inside of the HUB, the exhibit features work from 25 different artists.

Anthony Cervino and Shannon Egan co-curated the project. The pieces featured collectively represent the “fragments of places” where the artists were during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Egan.

