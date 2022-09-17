Video by Alex Osman | The Daily Collegian

In its Big Ten season opener, Penn State men’s soccer claims a 1-0 win from Wisconsin.

With another win under their belt, the Nittany Lions will have a bit of confidence heading into their next Big Ten matchup against Maryland on Tuesday.

The blue and white appreciates its support from the “Park Avenue Army,” with head coach Jeff Cook comparing the student section to almost “an extra player.”

WATCH MORE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags