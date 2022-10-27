 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Penn State men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry hosts second annual Shrews Slamma Jamma

Video by Jude Wozniak & Phoebe Zheng | The Daily Collegian

For the second year in a row, Penn State men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry hosted his own Shrews Slamma Jamma.

The event took place on the basketball court of East Halls on the University Park campus. Members from the men’s basketball team, as well as students and the NIttany Lion, came out to the event.

According to Shrewsberry, this event is meant to stir excitement in freshman students for the upcoming basketball season, through the use of games and music.

WATCH MORE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags