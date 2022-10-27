Penn State men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry hosts second annual Shrews Slamma Jamma

For the second year in a row, Penn State men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry hosted his own Shrews Slamma Jamma.

The event took place on the basketball court of East Halls on the University Park campus. Members from the men’s basketball team, as well as students and the NIttany Lion, came out to the event.

According to Shrewsberry, this event is meant to stir excitement in freshman students for the upcoming basketball season, through the use of games and music.

