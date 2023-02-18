Penn State football aims to create 'memorable' experience with THON Explorers Program

Every year during THON Weekend, Penn State football invites THON children and families to tour the Lasch Building and interact with Penn State football players.
Penn State football players Kalen King, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Tyler Elsdon comment on their hopes and motivations for the event.
