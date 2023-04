Penn State’s longest-standing Earth Day celebration is back.

Hosted by EcoAction, Earth Fest is a yearly initiative that incorporates a variety of sustainable activities, such as planting trees, doing yoga and creating art.

The festivities took place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, followed by a live concert from 5-8 p.m.

WATCH MORE

Happy Valley Animation Fest welcomes hundreds of entrants into 2023 festival Hosting its third annual festival in 2023, the Happy Valley Animation Fest welcomed entrants…