Penn State Dance Alliance prepared a full dance performance for THON 2022.

Members shared their excitement to perform at the 50th THON and what it meant for them to have the opportunity.

THON, the world’s largest student-run philanthropy, has been raising funds to support children and families impacted by childhood cancer since 1972.

WATCH MORE

Musical and club performances at THON 2022 Over the course of THON Weekend 2022, there were several musical and club performances for a…