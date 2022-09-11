Subscribe to the Collegian for everything Penn State

Penn State College Republicans organized a memorial service on Old Main lawn Friday to pay tribute to the those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Prior to the event, members of the organization placed an American flag for each 9/11 victim and additional flags for each of the 10 Penn State alumni who were killed in the attacks.

The service included a performance of the national anthem by student a cappella group Coda Conduct and several speakers including University Park Undergraduate Association president Sydney Gibbard and U.S. Rep. Fred Keller of Pennsylvania’s 12th congressional district.

Video by Ella Hu | The Daily Collegian

