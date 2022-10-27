 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Panhellenic, Interfraternity Councils host ‘Greek or Treat’ to foster community with local residents

Video by Brenanne Axelson | The Daily Collegian

Getting into the Halloween spirit, the Interfraternity and Panhellenic Councils took to the corner of East Fairmount Avenue and Fraternity Row to share treats and play games with local community members.

Organizers hoped to bring the community closer through the event and shared food and festivities with the community. Local children were decked out in their elaborate costumes and enjoyed time with Penn State students.

WATCH MORE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags