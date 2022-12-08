 Skip to main content
Micah Shrewsberry expresses gratitude for fans, appreciation for players’ efforts

Video by Alex Osman | The Daily Collegian

In its Big Ten opener for the 2022-23 season, Penn State fell to Michigan State 67-58. The Nittany Lions especially struggled in their 3-point range.

Despite the tough loss at home, Micah Shrewsberry expressed his gratitude for the large student turnout in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Shrewsberry also comments in more detail on his players’ performance, and he reflects on how he may have put too much pressure on his team for this game.

