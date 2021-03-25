Micah Parsons, Jayson Oweh shine at Penn State football's pro day 2021

Penn State football held its pro day in front of representatives from 31 out of the 32 NFL teams.

Seven players participated in the event: Pat Freiermuth, Will Fries, Steven Gonzales, Jayson Oweh, Micah Parsons, Shaka Toney and Lamont Wade.

Parsons and Oweh produced stand-out performances, running their 40-yard dashes at 4.36 seconds and 4.39 seconds, respectively.

The Los Angeles Rams, who do not have a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, were the only team to not send a representative to Penn State's pro day.