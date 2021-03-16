You are the owner of this article.
Mathilde Delavallade proud to represent France while playing for Penn State women's golf

Mathilde Delavallade resides in France but attends Penn State and competes on the women's golf team.

After training overseas during the offseason with her father, Delavallade (sophomore-business) flew to America to join her teammates for the 2020-21 season.

With France under coronavirus-related restrictions, Delavallade is thankful to be able to play the sport she loves in a foreign country.

"It's kind of complicated, right now, in France because almost everything is shut down. So being here and able to play travel and stuff, it's just amazing," Delavallade said.

