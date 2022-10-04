 Skip to main content
Local residents support local businesses at the Downtown State College Farmers Market

Video by Luke Brown | The Daily Collegian

Visitors and residents of State College alike attend and purchase products from vendors in the Downtown State College Farmers Market.

This outdoor market can be found on Locust Lane in State College every Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., May through November. It hosts vendors from the Centre County community who create their own products.

According to its website, this particular market has been serving Centre County farmers and consumers since 1976. The mission is to create a mutually beneficial market for both Centre County farmers and residents, according to its website.

Luke Brown is a videographer for The Daily Collegian. He is studying broadcast journalism and sports studies.