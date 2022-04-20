Local organizations collaborate for weekly 'Out of the Closet' clothing drive

3 Dots Downtown is working in collaboration with Centre LGBTQA Support Network to create a local, gender-affirming closet for the Centre County region. The clothing is free of charge for patrons.

The 'Out of the Closet' clothing drive is available at 3 Dots from 1-4 p.m. every Friday. All clothing pieces are donations, and clothes are often cycled through to reflect the seasons and new pieces.

3 Dots Downtown is a community space that hosts a variety of local events and art exhibits, with the current exhibit showcasing work by local artist Bella Lucy.

