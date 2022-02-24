Local bands find their home in State College

State College is home to many local bands. The downtown area offers up many different platforms, venues and opportunities for residents and students to play shows in front of live audiences.

Many bands start out playing covers before venturing into writing original songs.

“State College has been a really helpful place, it let us try out performing,” Kat Leverenz of Canary said.

The type of music that audiences are into also varies throughout State College, according to artists.

“There is a very wide range of music that people are open to listening to,” Martin Borysiewicz of the band Mellow Honey said.

Other bands such as Natascha & The Spy Boys and OK Otter have also become well-known names. Members from both discuss their beginnings, state of the scene now and their future plans.

