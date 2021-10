The Penn State Lion Ambassadors hosted their annual “Guard the Lion Shrine” event following the Homecoming parade.

The event — held for the first time since 2019 — offered up crafts, games and live music. Special guest speaker Sue Paterno also made an appearance.

Per tradition, Army ROTC members took turns standing guard and protecting the Nittany Lion Shrine.

