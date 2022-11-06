Lamppa, Wall commend teammates for 3rd-period rally despite overtime loss

Penn State had an eventful weekend against No. 1 Michigan at Pegula Ice Arena. The No. 13 Nittany Lions started their series strong against the Wolverines, defeating them Friday 3-0.

The Nittany Lions didn’t have the same luck on the second game of the series, losing 4-3 in overtime.

Despite the loss, players Xander Lamppa and Kevin Wall commended their team’s performance, especially in the third period of the second series game. Lamppa added how their performance against Michigan strengthened their confidence in their abilities for the remainder of the season.

