Juneteenth festival brings State College community together to reflect on past, present and future

State College held its annual Juneteenth festival with this year’s theme being “Reflections of Black Experiences: Voices of Freedom Through the Ages.”
The event was organized by the State College National Association for the Advancement of Colored People chapter along with other organizations.
Local businesses sold food, clothes, books and jewelry while speakers and live performers provided entertainment throughout the afternoon.
RELATED
State College’s annual Juneteenth Festival, commemorating the legal end of slavery in the Un…