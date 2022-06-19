 Skip to main content
Juneteenth festival brings State College community together to reflect on past, present and future

Video by Ben McClary | The Daily Collegian

State College held its annual Juneteenth festival with this year’s theme being “Reflections of Black Experiences: Voices of Freedom Through the Ages.”

The event was organized by the State College National Association for the Advancement of Colored People chapter along with other organizations.

Local businesses sold food, clothes, books and jewelry while speakers and live performers provided entertainment throughout the afternoon.

