James Franklin plans to use bye week to ‘get players fresh,’ create a new game plan

Video by Nick Eickhoff | The Daily Collegian

As Penn State goes into its bye week for this season, James Franklin plans to use this time to the team’s advantage.

Not only does the week offer time for the players to get “fresh” before some tougher competition, the Nittany Lions are now taking the time to go over the data from teams playing this week so they can revamp their own game plan.

According to Franklin, starting quarterback Sean Clifford suggested each team member create their own personal game plans to prepare for their upcoming opponents. Franklin said he hopes to use this time this week to “get ahead” of their opponent, as well as welcome incoming recruits.

