James Franklin commends team performance in 2022 White Out

Penn State made sure not to disappoint in its 2022 White Out against Minnesota, defeating the Golden Gophers 45-17 at home.

Several players had season-best performances this game, and James Franklin attributed their success to the fact that each player was doing their job effectively, and fans helped support the players.

Another victory under their belt should serve as a confidence boost for the Nittany Lions moving into their next game against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

