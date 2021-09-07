How has Penn State Student Engagement prepared for in-person activities?

Penn State Student Engagement staff members share how they have prepared for students to return to in-person activities, such as club meetings and events.
Many policies remain consistent from prior semesters, including indoor masking and signage upon event arrival for contact tracing. These policies apply to all indoor student activities and events.
Student Engagement staff express how they want students to feel comfortable and as safe as possible when engaged in student activities on campus.
