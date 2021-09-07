You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How has Penn State Student Engagement prepared for in-person activities?

  • Comments
  • 1 min to read

Video by Justin Abreu | The Daily Collegian

Penn State Student Engagement staff members share how they have prepared for students to return to in-person activities, such as club meetings and events.

Many policies remain consistent from prior semesters, including indoor masking and signage upon event arrival for contact tracing. These policies apply to all indoor student activities and events.

Student Engagement staff express how they want students to feel comfortable and as safe as possible when engaged in student activities on campus.

WATCH MORE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags