How did captains prepare for THON 2022? | THON Captain Series Part 2

Video by Ben McClary & Sophia Montanye | The Daily Collegian

In the second installment of our ‘THON Captain Series,’ THON captains share how their roles adjusted in returning to an in-person THON.

Several share their excitement to return “home” to the BJC this year and look forward to continue to support Four Diamonds families in-person.

THON is the world’s largest student-run philanthropy culminating in an annual 46-hour dance marathon to help raise money to combat childhood cancer.

