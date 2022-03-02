Former Penn State, NFL offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez talks USFL, CFL and time in Happy Valley

Former Penn State offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez joined Collegian football reporters Seth Engle and Max Ralph for a sit-down interview.

Gonzales spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills before recently going undrafted in the United States Football League draft. He shared his reaction to the draft and explained his plans going further to pursue his dream of making it back to the NFL.

He also reflected on his time spent playing in Happy Valley and gave his input on the new name, image and likeness laws.

WATCH MORE