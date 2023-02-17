 Skip to main content
Dancers file into the BJC for THON 2023

Video by Ella Hu and Sophia Montanye | The Daily Collegian

THON wouldn’t be able to work without the efforts of its dancers. 2023 is no different with over 700 dancers filing into the Bryce Jordan Center to dance for the kids.

THON is the world’s largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

Dancers will stand at 6 p.m. and will stand for 46 hours straight in honor of kids with pediatric cancer.

