Dambach, Linnehan reflect on victory over Quinnipiac in 1st round of NCAA Tournament

Women’s soccer head coach Erica Dambach and forward/midfielder Payton Linnehan are pleased with the team’s winning mentality after defeating the Quinnipiac Bobcats 4-1.

Dambach elected to put Linnehan in at forward during the game, replacing Ally Schlegel. Linnehan recorded a goal and an assist against the Bobcats.

Dambach and Linnehan also had high praise for goalkeeper Katherine Asman’s reliability, leadership and experience.

“She’s solid and steady,” Dambach said about Asman. “You know that if she touches the ball at the 76th minute for the first time that she’ll be ready.”

WATCH MORE