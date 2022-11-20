Curtis Jacobs discusses linebackers’ performance, ‘gritty’ game against Rutgers

Penn State secured its ninth win of the season on the road against Rutgers, 55-10.

Sophomore Curtis Jacobs takes the time to speak more on his personal, as well as Abdul Carter’s, performance against the Scarlet Knights. Jacobs adds how he’s seen the team’s player performance grow this season and touches on the importance of a good mindset going into a game.

He also adds how the team as a whole continues to “play with greatness,” and his coaches said the team is working its way toward an “elite” status.

