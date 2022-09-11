Coach James Franklin praises quarterbacks’ performance against Ohio

The Nittany Lions’ victory against Ohio was greatly supported from the efforts of younger players on the team, including those in the quarterback room.

True freshman Drew Allar showed off the depth of Penn State’s quarterback room, with Allar completing six of eight passes for 88 yards for two touchdowns, according to Daily Collegian reports.

Sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford commended his teammate’s performance, stating he wants “to win more than anything,” even if that means taking away some of his own time on the field to help others grow.

