Clifford, Franklin share anticipation for 2023 Rose Bowl

With the 2023 Rose Bowl just a few days a way, the Penn State Nittany Lions are fueling their anticipation to step on that field.

One such player includes sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford, who at a recent press conference expressed pride and excitement for the opportunity to play in the historic game. Clifford shares his own memories of watching the Rose Bowl as a kid, and he explains it as “surreal” being able to play in the game himself.

James Franklin contributes by explaining how his prior experience was valuable when the team arrived in California and how his prior knowledge helped him better navigate the event in his ninth year of coaching at Penn State.

