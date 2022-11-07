CentreBike sponsors 4th annual ‘Cranksgiving’ food drive

For the fourth year in a row, a ‘Cranksgiving’ food drive was hosted in Centre County. Cranksgiving is a “food drive on two wheels,” according to the Cranksgiving State College website. Cyclists who participated were given a bicycle, helmet, lock, bags and more than $20 to spend on food for donations, according to the website.

The food donation-focused cycling event was sponsored by CentreBike, with the benefits of the event going toward the Centre County Youth Service Bureau, according to the Cranksgiving State College website. The event was hosted at Videon Central in State College.

The organization reported 98 cyclists participated in the event, and among them, they donated a total of 1,536 items. Over the past four years of hosting the event, $10,262 in food donations have been donated to the Centre County Youth Service Bureau, according to the Cranksgiving State College website.

