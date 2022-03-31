 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CATA bus services begins route toward return to normal operations in State College and at Penn State

  • Comments

Video by Jillian Wesner | The Daily Collegian

Centre Area Transportation Authority is still experiencing the effects of the coronavirus pandemic nearly two years since it began.

Driver shortages, limited routes and masking requirements remain present. As a result, some students have had to adjust their schedules to ensure they are able to take a CATA bus and arrive to their destinations on time.

CATA is currently taking measures to increase its driver pool in order to offer more rides and services for students and community members around State College.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.