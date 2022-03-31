CATA bus services begins route toward return to normal operations in State College and at Penn State

Centre Area Transportation Authority is still experiencing the effects of the coronavirus pandemic nearly two years since it began.

Driver shortages, limited routes and masking requirements remain present. As a result, some students have had to adjust their schedules to ensure they are able to take a CATA bus and arrive to their destinations on time.

CATA is currently taking measures to increase its driver pool in order to offer more rides and services for students and community members around State College.

