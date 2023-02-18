Video by Luke Brown | The Daily Collegian

Every year, members of the Dancer Relations Committee make the yearly line dance. The roughly five-minute, nostalgic-filled performance serves as a reflection of the past year for THON’s audience.

THON is the world’s largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

This year, Dancer Relations Captain Kelly Rafferty explained how they prepared the line dance and how they chose the topics seen throughout the performance.

