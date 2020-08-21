You are the owner of this article.
WATCH: Penn State students share what they've been missing about campus

Fall semester is right around the corner.

Penn State classes were switched to remote learning in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, making students leave campus earlier than May. After months of not stepping foot on-campus, students are now moving into their dorms and apartments to prepare for the fall semester.

While it has been a long time, students share what they miss about Penn State including what they are excited for this upcoming semester.

